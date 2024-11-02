Kurri wins 2nd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

TAMPERE - The NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) announced today that Jari Kurri is the recipient of their second annual ‘Börje Salming Courage Award’. This award is presented to a European NHL Alumni member who has been a positive influence in their community and best embodies Börje’s lasting legacy of bravery, courage, and dedication both on and off the ice.

“Kurri's legacy is one of excellence and community spirit, mirroring the values Börje Salming cherished so much. Awarding him the Börje Salming Courage Award is a testament to his enduring influence in Finland and the dedicated path he's walked both on and off the ice,” said Glenn Healy, executive director of the NHL Alumni Association.

Kurri was drafted 69th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980 NHL Entry Draft, marking the start of a monumental NHL career for the Helsinki-born prospect. Over the next decade, Kurri would become a household name in Edmonton and his complete two-way style of play would leave an indelible mark on the franchise for years to come. During his time with the Oilers, Kurri posted six 100-point seasons, four of which he surpassed the 50-goal mark, and included an astonishing five Stanley Cup Championships (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1990). A consummate professional, Kurri was awarded the Lady Byng Trophy in 1984-85 for his tremendous sportsmanship and high level of play. During the same season, Kurri would tie an NHL record for most goals scored during a playoff year with 19. Kurri also set milestones for Finnish-born NHL players, becoming the first to tally 100 points (1982-83) and 50 goals (1983-84) in a single season. Following his time with the Oilers, the All-Star right-winger further cemented his legacy as one of the game’s most complete two-way players with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, and Colorado Avalanche. Kurri would finish his 17-season NHL career as the highest-scoring European-born and trained player in League history with 601 goals, 797 assists, and 1398 points in 1251 games played.

In addition to his phenomenal NHL career, Kurri proudly represented Finland multiple times on the world stage. His international resumé included playing for the Finnish National Team for three years (1978, 1979, and 1980) and netting a double-overtime goal to seize Finland's first gold medal at the European Junior Championship in 1978. He also helped capture Finland’s first IIHF World Junior Championship medal when they won silver in 1980. Kurri suited up for Finland in four IIHF World Championships (1982, 1989, 1991, and 1994), three Canada Cups (1981, 1987, 1991), and the 1996 World Cup. During the 1998 Olympic Games in Nagano, Japan, Kurri also helped lead Team Finland to a Bronze Medal finish.

In recognition of his tremendous contributions to the game, Kurri was enshrined into the IIHF Hall of Fame, alongside Wayne Gretzky, in 2000 and became the first Finnish-born player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2017, Kurri joined prestigious company when he was named as part of the NHL’s ‘100 Greatest Players’ list during the League’s centennial celebrations. Kurri currently ranks third all-time in career playoff points, only trailing behind his two former teammates, Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky. Today, Kurri’s iconic #17 is honored in its rightful place, hanging from the rafters in Edmonton’s Rogers Place arena.