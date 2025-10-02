LaCombe signs 8-year contract with Ducks

Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 24-year-old defenseman had 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) 75 games with Anaheim last season. LaCombe is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed with the Ducks on July 15, 2024, and could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

"Today is an exciting day for my family and I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me," LaCombe said. "It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win."

A second-round pick (No. 39) by Anaheim at the 2019 NHL Draft, Lacombe has 60 points (16 goals, 44 assists) in 148 NHL games.

The contract comes five days after the Ducks signed forward Mason McTavish to an six-year contract that also begins next season. McTavish, 22, led them in goals (22) and was second on the team in points (52) in 76 games last season.

Anaheim opens its regular season Oct. 9 at the Seattle Kraken.

"We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come."