LaCombe signs 8-year contract with Ducks

Defenseman had 43 points last season; deal begins in 2026-27

LaCombe ANA 8 year contract

© Ric Tapia/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, which begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 24-year-old defenseman had 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) 75 games with Anaheim last season. LaCombe is entering the last of a two-year contract he signed with the Ducks on July 15, 2024, and could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

"Today is an exciting day for my family and I am grateful to the organization for their belief in me," LaCombe said. "It was an easy decision for me to commit my future to the Ducks and Orange County. We are building something special here and I am excited to do everything I can to help this team win."

A second-round pick (No. 39) by Anaheim at the 2019 NHL Draft, Lacombe has 60 points (16 goals, 44 assists) in 148 NHL games.

The contract comes five days after the Ducks signed forward Mason McTavish to an six-year contract that also begins next season. McTavish, 22, led them in goals (22) and was second on the team in points (52) in 76 games last season.

Anaheim opens its regular season Oct. 9 at the Seattle Kraken.

"We are excited to sign Jackson to a long-term contract and lock up a core player for our future," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. "Getting this deal done early was a priority for us. Jackson has all of the tools to be an anchor on our back end for many years to come."

Related Content

McTavish signs 6-year contract with Ducks

Ducks season preview: Kreider, Granlund added to boost offense

How 8 Western Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Slavin in full-contact jersey at Hurricanes practice

Ovechkin to make preseason debut for Capitals against Bruins

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Players rave about Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Mikkola signs 8-year contract with Panthers

Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup

Central Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Senators season preview: Pieces in place to make deep playoff run

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Super 16: Golden Knights enter season at No. 1 in power rankings

Kraken season preview: Production of Beniers, Wright could fuel playoff push

Jack Hughes cheers on Yankees during Game 2 of AL Wild Card

Barkov attends Heat practice while recovering from injury

PWHL release 2025-26 schedule, to begin play on Nov. 21

McKenna, projected No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft, 'pumped' to make Penn State debut

McKenna’s Penn State debut to be shown on NHL Network, YouTube

NHL Status Report: Toews injured in Jets' preseason loss