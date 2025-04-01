Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of March presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel paced the League with 8-15—23 in 14 contests to propel the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (45-20-8, 98 points) to a 10-2-2 month as they seek their seventh playoff berth in eight NHL seasons. Eichel, who additionally finished among the March leaders in power-play assists (t-1st; 8), power-play points (2nd; 10), assists (t-4th; 15), even-strength points (t-9th; 13) and goals (t-12th; 8), found the score sheet in 13 of his 14 appearances – capped by a six-game run to close the month that featured four multi-point performances (March 20-29: 6-7—13). The No. 2 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft also collected his 600th career point in his 607th game, part of a four-point effort March 22 vs. DET (1-3—4); scored his fifth career hat trick and third with Vegas March 25 at MIN (3-0—3); and notched a pair of game-winning goals: March 5 vs. TOR (1-1—2) and March 23 vs. TBL (1-0—1). The 28-year-old Eichel ranks fourth in the NHL with 27-66—93 through 72 total appearances this season, already career highs for assists and points in a single campaign (ahead of 2018-19: 28-54—82 in 77 GP w/ BUF). He also sits among the 2024-25 leaders in power-play assists (3rd; 29), assists (t-4th; 66), plus/minus (5th; +35) and power-play points (t-5th; 34).