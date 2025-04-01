Eichel leads 3 Stars of the Month for March

Golden Knights forward, Maple Leafs center Tavares, Blues goalie Binnington earn honors

3-Stars-Month-March_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of March presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – JACK EICHEL, C, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Eichel paced the League with 8-15—23 in 14 contests to propel the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights (45-20-8, 98 points) to a 10-2-2 month as they seek their seventh playoff berth in eight NHL seasons. Eichel, who additionally finished among the March leaders in power-play assists (t-1st; 8), power-play points (2nd; 10), assists (t-4th; 15), even-strength points (t-9th; 13) and goals (t-12th; 8), found the score sheet in 13 of his 14 appearances – capped by a six-game run to close the month that featured four multi-point performances (March 20-29: 6-7—13). The No. 2 overall pick from the 2015 NHL Draft also collected his 600th career point in his 607th game, part of a four-point effort March 22 vs. DET (1-3—4); scored his fifth career hat trick and third with Vegas March 25 at MIN (3-0—3); and notched a pair of game-winning goals: March 5 vs. TOR (1-1—2) and March 23 vs. TBL (1-0—1). The 28-year-old Eichel ranks fourth in the NHL with 27-66—93 through 72 total appearances this season, already career highs for assists and points in a single campaign (ahead of 2018-19: 28-54—82 in 77 GP w/ BUF). He also sits among the 2024-25 leaders in power-play assists (3rd; 29), assists (t-4th; 66), plus/minus (5th; +35) and power-play points (t-5th; 34).

VGK@MIN: Eichel records the fifth hat trick of his career

SECOND STAR – JOHN TAVARES, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Tavares posted a League-high 13 goals in 15 games (13-7—20) – the most by an NHL player in any calendar month this season – to guide the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (45-25-4, 94 points) to an 8-5-2 March as they near their ninth consecutive playoff berth. He scored in nine of his 15 contests, matching a career high with goals in five straight outings from March 20-29 (8-4—12) to become the second player in franchise history with a five-game goal streak at age 34 or older (following Mats Sundin at age 35 from April 6-15, 2006: 8-4—12 in 5 GP). Tavares also ranked among the monthly NHL leaders in even-strength goals (2nd; 9), face-offs won (4th; 171), points (t-4th; 20), power-play goals (t-4th; 4), power-play points (t-5th; 8) and face-offs taken (t-6th; 278). The No. 1 overall pick from the 2009 NHL Draft (by NYI), who recorded his 1,100th career point in his 1,171st game (March 20 at NYR: 2-1—3), shares 10th place in the League with 35 goals through 67 total appearances this season (35-34—69) and additionally is tied for seventh place with eight game-winning tallies.

TOR@LAK: Tavares buries rebound for PPG and 2-1 lead

THIRD STAR – JORDAN BINNINGTON, G, ST. LOUIS BLUES

Binnington won eight of his nine starts (8-2-0, 2.21 GAA, .910 SV%) to help the Blues (40-28-7, 87 points) climb into the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference on the strength of a League-best 12-2-1 March, highlighted by a nine-game winning streak to close the month. Binnington allowed two or fewer goals in six of his 10 total appearances, making at least 20 saves seven times. He ended the month on a five-game winning streak (March 16-29: 1.58 GAA, .938 SV%), improving to an NHL-leading 10-2-0 (2.09 GAA, .917 SV%) in 12 contests since backstopping Canada to a championship at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off. The 31-year-old Binnington owns a 25-21-4 record (2.70 GAA, .901 SV%, 3 SO) through 51 total games in 2024-25, his third straight (and fourth career) season with at least 25 wins.

NSH@STL: Binnington makes nice pad save on O'Reilly late in game

FOURTH STAR – GARY SIMMONS AND ANN JUN, SEATTLE KRAKEN FANS

GEICO and the NHL are bringing you the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes dedicated hockey fans alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. March’s “Fourth Star” are founding fans of the Kraken, Gary Simmons and Ann Jun. Gary and Ann have attended every Seattle home game and consider themselves “part of the team.” Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Gary and Ann bring to each game to provide the Kraken with a “Fan Advantage.”

