Eichel, Kopitar, Point named finalists for Lady Byng Trophy

Jack Eichel, Anze Kopitar and Brayden Point were named finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy on Friday.

The winner of the award, which is given annually to the player voted best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date.

Eichel led the Vegas Golden Knights this season with a career-high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games and was a career-best plus-32. He took four minor penalties all season, which was tied for the fewest among players who finished top 20 in the NHL in points. Eichel averaged 20:32 of ice time per game, playing 2:46 on the power play and 1:34 on the penalty kill.

The 28-year-old center helped Vegas (50-22-10) win the Pacific Division and earn 50 wins for the second time in its history.

A first-time finalist, Eichel would be the second Golden Knights player to win the award, joining William Karlsson in 2017-18.

Kopitar had 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games for the Los Angeles Kings this season. The 37-year-old center took two minor penalties, the second time in the past three seasons he's done that. Often playing against his opponent's best players, Kopitar won 879 face-offs (fourth in the NHL) and his 57.2 face-off winning percentage was 10th among players with at least 500 face-offs taken.

He averaged 18:57 of ice time per game, including 2:47 on the power play and 1:08 on the penalty kill, and helped Los Angeles (48-25-9) finish second in the Pacific, qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

A three-time finalist, Kopitar has won the award twice before, in 2015-16 and 2022-23.

Point tied for 20th in the League with 82 points (42 goals, 40 assists) in 77 games, and had seven penalty minutes (only one minor penalty), the fewest among those who finished top 50 in points. The 29-year-old center averaged 19:29 of ice time per game and had at least 40 goals for the third straight season, never having more than 14 penalty minutes in any of them.

He helped the Lightning (47-27-8) earn a postseason berth for the eighth consecutive season.

Point is a two-time finalist who finished third in 2022-23. He would be the first Lightning player to win the award since Martin St. Louis in 2012-13.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng last season.

The finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy (top rookie) will be announced Monday.