Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Nothing was going to stop fans from traveling from near and far to the NHL Shop to meet Matt Rempe on Saturday, not even a heavy rainstorm in Manhattan.

The New York Rangers forward, who signed a new two-year contract with the team in June, spent his afternoon greeting fans who came to town from all over the state for a signing event at the League’s flagship store.

“Going through the rain and everything, it was awesome,” Rempe told NHL.com after the event. “Got to talk to lots of great people. It was lots of fun. Lots of fans and lots of great conversations. I really appreciate them all taking the time to come out.”

Brian and Kienan Walsh, a father-son duo, took the hour-and-a-half train ride from Poughkeepsie, NY to meet Rempe. Kienan is celebrating his 9th birthday on Monday, so his Dad surprised him with a trip to the store.

“I told [Kienan] we were going to the [NHL Shop] today for his birthday,” Brian said. “He realized Matt [Rempe] was going to be here, so when he came up to the door and saw the poster he got really excited.”

Kienan plays hockey himself and got Rempe to sign his travel team jersey which – like Rempe’s sweater – has the number 73.

That’s not a coincidence.

He started his hockey journey with the Rangers Learn To Play program and chose the number 73 because of Rempe. He’s used the number ever since.

“This feels like a dream!” Kienan said.

“He looks up to [Rempe],” added Brian. “Really great experience. Great day for us.”