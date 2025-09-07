Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Rangers forward hosts signing event at League's flagship store

By Christopher Detwiler
By Christopher Detwiler

Nothing was going to stop fans from traveling from near and far to the NHL Shop to meet Matt Rempe on Saturday, not even a heavy rainstorm in Manhattan.

The New York Rangers forward, who signed a new two-year contract with the team in June, spent his afternoon greeting fans who came to town from all over the state for a signing event at the League’s flagship store.

“Going through the rain and everything, it was awesome,” Rempe told NHL.com after the event. “Got to talk to lots of great people. It was lots of fun. Lots of fans and lots of great conversations. I really appreciate them all taking the time to come out.”

Brian and Kienan Walsh, a father-son duo, took the hour-and-a-half train ride from Poughkeepsie, NY to meet Rempe. Kienan is celebrating his 9th birthday on Monday, so his Dad surprised him with a trip to the store.

“I told [Kienan] we were going to the [NHL Shop] today for his birthday,” Brian said. “He realized Matt [Rempe] was going to be here, so when he came up to the door and saw the poster he got really excited.”

Kienan plays hockey himself and got Rempe to sign his travel team jersey which – like Rempe’s sweater – has the number 73.

That’s not a coincidence.

He started his hockey journey with the Rangers Learn To Play program and chose the number 73 because of Rempe. He’s used the number ever since.

“This feels like a dream!” Kienan said.

“He looks up to [Rempe],” added Brian. “Really great experience. Great day for us.”

Another lifelong Rangers fan, Jeremy Suskie, travelled to Manhattan from Utica, NY – about a three-and-a-half-hour drive.

“I’m a huge Rangers fan,” Suskie said. “So I was hoping to get this opportunity to meet him.”

Suskie said he saw a flyer for the event on Facebook a few days ago, and knew he had to make the trip down.

“I’m still shaking from excitement,” he said. “This has been one of the best journeys ever.”

Aleah Inoue and her mother, Elena, originally from Japan, now live in New York and came to the store to meet Rempe. They are big Rangers fans and had heard about Rempe’s summer vacation to Japan earlier in the offseason.

“We came back [from Japan] two weeks ago,” Aleah said. “[Rempe] said [his trip] was awesome.”

The entire Inoue family follows the Rangers thanks to Aleah’s older brother, who is currently in school in Canada. He got into hockey and his family followed suit. Aleah had her brother on a video call during the meet-and-greet.

“Rempe, with so much hype around him, obviously we have to love him,” Aleah said.

The event lasted just over an hour, with the line of fans wrapping around both levels of the NHL Shop. Store employees said people started arriving at the store about four hours before the event was scheduled to start.

“It was a great event,” Rempe said. “It was awesome.”

