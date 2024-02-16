Islanders need to 'be focused' against Rangers at Stadium Series

The Islanders have had a new look and new practice habits since Patrick Roy replaced Lane Lambert as coach on Jan. 20, but the results haven’t necessarily been there, with New York going 3-2-2 since the change.

On Wednesday, Roy put the Islanders through a grueling practice, making sure the work ethic he demands is there.

“I think it's important every time we put our skates on the ice that we work hard, and that's the mindset and the culture that we try to establish,” Roy said. “I mean, we want the guys that come in to be ready to play. It was not a bag skate [Wednesday]. We were just working on our fundamentals. It was a good day for us to go back to basics.

“You have the structure part of your game. There's the mindset part, but there's also the fundamentals, and they're there. They're as important as the two other ones.”

The practice on the rink in the middle of the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets lasted only about 15 minutes, but Roy made sure that the Islanders got as much out of it as possible.

“He told us the plan yesterday before practice. Yesterday was gonna be extremely difficult, which it was, and it was a great practice,” forward Matt Martin said. “And then he told us today it was going to be short. But even when they're short, we're going to work. That's been his message from the get-go is that every time we put the skates on, we're going to work hard with a purpose. And I personally love that approach, and I think the other guys do too.”

One noted absence from the practice was forward Mathew Barzal, who also missed the skate on Wednesday.

Roy said it was a maintenance day and he expected Barzal, who leads the Islanders with 56 points (15 goals, 41 assists), to play Sunday.

They will need him, especially against the rival Rangers who lead the Metropolitan Division. This will be the first time the two teams face each other this season.

"The Rangers are big rivals to us, and there's always a lot of emotion, a lot of energy when we played them, and maybe the noise will surprise us at the start with 70,000 people, but other than that, just try and focus on the game,” forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau said. “We need the points; they want the points; they want to keep climbing (the standings). So it's a big game to start with and to play in this stadium makes it more special."

Martin, who played in the Islanders last outdoor game, against the Rangers at Yankee Stadium in 2014, has experienced the pageantry of the event, but also understands that a win against their cross-town rival is more important.

“These things are rare. So you really try to enjoy them,” Martin said. “But in saying that, they're also big games against our rival in a game, we need points. Today was just so much fun to just come here and let loose. From here on, we'll really focus on the game and find a way to win."