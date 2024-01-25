Roy’s return to Montreal with Islanders will be ‘fantastic,’ former teammates say 

MONTREAL -- Patrick Roy’s second homecoming as an NHL coach has this hockey-mad city abuzz, the legendary Montreal Canadiens goalie bringing his New York Islanders to Bell Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET, RDS, TSN2, MSGSN).
“It will be great. Fantastic,” said legendary defenseman Larry Robinson, the six-time Canadiens Stanley Cup champion who sat beside Roy in the Montreal Forum dressing room during the rookie goalie’s 1985-86 Cup-winning season.
“They love Patrick in Montreal and rightfully so. He brought them two Stanley Cups and he’s always been a very approachable person. Good for him.”
Roy anchored the Canadiens to championships in 1986 and 1993, then won two more titles with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and 2001. He would coach the Avalanche for three seasons, from 2013-16, in his first season winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach, then left the team abruptly in August 2016, citing philosophical differences with management.