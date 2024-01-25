Roy’s return to Montreal with Islanders will be ‘fantastic,’ former teammates say 

“Patrick would do anything to win a game or a championship. That’s what I like about him: his passion for winning. No one was happier than me when we went to 10 straight overtime games in 1993. I knew we weren’t going to lose with him in goal, and we never did.”

Brisebois fondly recalls Roy’s trademark competitive fire, no matter the situation, no matter the shooter.

“Even in practice, he hated when guys scored on him,” he said. “He tried to stop every one of them. He’d say, ‘If you want to score on me, it’s going to have to be a perfect shot.’

“His competitiveness is outstanding. If I’m an Islanders player and I know that Patrick Roy is my coach, I’d better be ready because I’m going to have to work, be a good teammate and give everything for my team. That’s what he expects from his players and that’s what he expected of his teammates and himself when he played.”

Brisebois, like many, is surprised that it took Roy so long to land another NHL job.

“Last Saturday, everybody was saying, ‘What a hire! This is great for the NHL!’ But what took so long? The guy is a winner. As an owner or a GM, I want the guy who’s going to light a fire under my players, who’s here to win.

“It took an 81-year-old guy to take a chance on Patrick and for that, I say to Lou Lamoriello, ‘Wow.’ ”

Top photo: New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy behind his team’s bench on Jan. 21, 2024, Roy’s first game a 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Dallas Stars.