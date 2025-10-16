Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

Islanders defenseman, Oilers center each played for Erie in OHL, dealt with broken collarbone

schaefer nyi Mcdavid EDM draft day photos

© Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images / Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Matthew Schaefer and Connor McDavid are connected in more ways than one.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, and McDavid, the No. 1 pick by the
Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, each played for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, and each had to overcome a broken collarbone.

The two will play against each other for the first time in the NHL when the Oilers visit the Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360).

Schaefer sustained his injury playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The defenseman had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games before having surgery Dec. 30, 2024. He missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games.

McDavid broke his collarbone during his rookie season in 2015-16 and missed 37 games. The center finished that season with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 45 games and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

"He's a great person," Schaefer said of McDavid, who he met when McDavid had his No. 97 retired by Erie on Jan. 10. "I broke my collarbone at the time, and I knew he broke his in his rookie year. He's a great guy. Obviously, watching him was pretty cool, and it definitely helped going to Erie, a guy who went through the organization."

Schaefer McDavid Erie Otters

© Eric Young/CHL / Claus Andersen/Getty Images

After that initial meeting in Erie, McDavid could tell how special Schaefer was.

"First off, he's a great kid," McDavid said. "He's got a great personality. He brings a lot of energy. And as a player, it seems like he's off to a great start himself, which is good to see. So, yeah, great player and a good kid. I haven't seen too, too much of his games this season, just the highlights, but you are obviously paying attention to how he's doing."

Through his first three NHL games, Schaefer has three points (one goal, two assists) and leads the Islanders in ice time per game (23:18).

McDavid, 28, had some advice for the recently turned 18-year-old Schaefer when it comes to dealing with the attention that comes with being a talented prospect turned face of a franchise.

"There's always another guy coming up, another guy that's going first overall, another highly touted player, and everybody handles it differently," McDavid said after practice Wednesday. "He's got a good head on his shoulders. He's got a great personality. I think he's going to do just fine. My only advice would be just to enjoy it, because it goes really, really fast. It really, really does."

Stopping McDavid is nearly an impossible task. So how does Schaefer plan on doing that?

"You can't get caught puck-watching," Schaefer said. "Obviously, he's a fast guy, so you have to have a good gap. You just got to give him nothing. You got to play hard every time you are out there with him."

Related Content

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Howard, Savoie learning NHL lifestyle from McDavid, Draisaitl with Oilers

Schaefer featured in new episode of 'Welcome to the NHL'

Latest News

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hart to join Golden Knights organization

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season

Kane helps Red Wings defeat Panthers for 3rd win in row

NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'a couple of weeks' for Devils