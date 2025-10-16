Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

EAST MEADOW, NY -- Matthew Schaefer and Connor McDavid are connected in more ways than one.

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the New York Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, and McDavid, the No. 1 pick by the

Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, each played for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, and each had to overcome a broken collarbone.

The two will play against each other for the first time in the NHL when the Oilers visit the Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360).

Schaefer sustained his injury playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The defenseman had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games before having surgery Dec. 30, 2024. He missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games.

McDavid broke his collarbone during his rookie season in 2015-16 and missed 37 games. The center finished that season with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 45 games and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

"He's a great person," Schaefer said of McDavid, who he met when McDavid had his No. 97 retired by Erie on Jan. 10. "I broke my collarbone at the time, and I knew he broke his in his rookie year. He's a great guy. Obviously, watching him was pretty cool, and it definitely helped going to Erie, a guy who went through the organization."