Schaefer featured in new episode of 'Welcome to the NHL'

NEW YORK – The second part of Welcome to the NHL presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink features exclusive behind-the-scenes access at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the competitive spirit of team development camps and the elation of players hitting the ice in their first NHL games. Produced by NHL Productions, the episode will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 16 at

7 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada and Friday, Oct. 17 on ESPN+ in the U.S. The show will also air on NHL Network on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. ET. View the trailer here.

Titled “Class of 2025,” the second episode in the two-part series follows prospects including Matthew Schaefer (No. 1 overall, New York Islanders), Michael Misa (No. 2 overall, San Jose Sharks), Brady Martin (No. 5 overall, Nashville Predators), Porter Martone (No. 6 overall, Philadelphia Flyers), James Hagens (No. 7 overall, Boston Bruins), Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 17 overall, New York Islanders) and William Moore (No. 51, Boston Bruins) as they experience the highs and lows that come with one of the most significant moments in their hockey careers – Draft day.

For the first time, the show also goes beyond Draft day and follows newly drafted players as they enter the first stage of their NHL careers. Welcome to the NHL cameras go behind the scenes at Islanders, Bruins, Flyers and Predators development camps as players are welcomed to the team and meet fans for the first time. The show highlights 18-year-olds Matthew Schaefer and Brady Martin making their highly anticipated NHL debuts with their families in attendance. Schaefer is mic’d up as he records his first NHL point on Islanders opening night, while Martin shares the joy of his first NHL win in the Predators home opener.

Episode 2 will also air on the NHL’s YouTube on Oct. 17 and NHL FAST Channel on Oct. 18. Fans outside North America can watch via international broadcast partners. Air dates and times for Episode 2 are listed below.