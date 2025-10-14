Schaefer featured in new episode of 'Welcome to the NHL'

Goes behind scenes with Islanders defenseman after being No. 1 pick at 2025 Draft

WTTNHL_Class_of_2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The second part of Welcome to the NHL presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink features exclusive behind-the-scenes access at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the competitive spirit of team development camps and the elation of players hitting the ice in their first NHL games. Produced by NHL Productions, the episode will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 16 at

7 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada and Friday, Oct. 17 on ESPN+ in the U.S. The show will also air on NHL Network on Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. ET. View the trailer here.

Titled “Class of 2025,” the second episode in the two-part series follows prospects including Matthew Schaefer (No. 1 overall, New York Islanders), Michael Misa (No. 2 overall, San Jose Sharks), Brady Martin (No. 5 overall, Nashville Predators), Porter Martone (No. 6 overall, Philadelphia Flyers), James Hagens (No. 7 overall, Boston Bruins), Kashawn Aitcheson (No. 17 overall, New York Islanders) and William Moore (No. 51, Boston Bruins) as they experience the highs and lows that come with one of the most significant moments in their hockey careers – Draft day.

For the first time, the show also goes beyond Draft day and follows newly drafted players as they enter the first stage of their NHL careers. Welcome to the NHL cameras go behind the scenes at Islanders, Bruins, Flyers and Predators development camps as players are welcomed to the team and meet fans for the first time. The show highlights 18-year-olds Matthew Schaefer and Brady Martin making their highly anticipated NHL debuts with their families in attendance. Schaefer is mic’d up as he records his first NHL point on Islanders opening night, while Martin shares the joy of his first NHL win in the Predators home opener.

Episode 2 will also air on the NHL’s YouTube on Oct. 17 and NHL FAST Channel on Oct. 18. Fans outside North America can watch via international broadcast partners. Air dates and times for Episode 2 are listed below.

Welcome to the NHL Episode 2 "Class of 2025" Air Dates & Times

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

ESPN+

Oct. 17

SN1

Oct. 16, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18, 5:30 p.m.

SN West

Oct. 18, 2:30 p.m. 

SN360

Oct. 19, 6 p.m.

NHL Network

Oct. 18, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19, 12 p.m.

Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Welcome to the NHL presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink is executive produced by Steve Mayer, Craig Axelrod and Anthony Marchegiano. The 2022 edition of Welcome to the NHL covering the NHL Draft in Montreal earned a 2023 Sports Emmy Award for Edited Event Coverage.

Fans can tune in to “NHL Draft Class” for in-depth coverage of the top prospects when the podcast returns on Oct. 20, or follow the conversation via the official hashtag #NHLDraft.

