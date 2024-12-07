Shesterkin signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Rangers

Becomes highest-paid goalie in NHL 1 day after New York trades captain Trouba to Ducks

Shesterkin NYR 8 year extension

© Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Igor Shesterkin signed an eight-year, $92 million contract with the New York Rangers on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $11.5 million.

The 28-year-old goalie is in the final season of a four-year, $22.6 million contract ($5.6 average annual value) he signed Aug. 9, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2025.

The deal makes Shesterkin the highest-paid goalie in the NHL in overall salary and AAV. Carey Price, who has not played since the 2021-22 season, signed an eight-year, $84 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) with the Montreal Canadiens on July 2, 2017. Sergei Bobrovsky signed a seven-year, $70 million contract ($10 million AAV) with the Florida Panthers on July 1, 2019.

“Well, clearly with the contract we just signed him to, it speaks volumes of what I think of him as a goalie, as a player, as a person,” general manager Chris Drury said. “We’re lucky to have him. We’re excited that he wanted to make the commitment to be with the Rangers for eight years. We’re excited to be able to sign him up for that. We had no interest in seeing where the market went come July 1. As a lot of our players say, and certainly I can echo their sentiments, he’s one of our best players night in and night out and we’re thrilled he’s our goalie."

Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators (four years, $33 million), and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (eight years, $66 million) each signed a contract with an average annual value of $8.25 million earlier this season.

"I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans," Shesterkin said at training camp Sept. 20. "So, of course it will be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen."

PIT@NYR: Shesterkin, Lindgren team up for save

The contract comes one day after that the Rangers traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Trouba has one more season remaining on the seven-year, $56 million contract ($8 million AAV) he signed with the Rangers as a restricted free agent on July 19, 2019. The rest of that contract will be paid by the Ducks, freeing up NHL salary cap space to sign Shesterkin.

New York (14-10-1) is coming off a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday but is 2-6-0 in its past eight games. Shesterkin made 20 saves in the win against the Penguins after allowing 18 goals in his previous five starts (all losses). He is 9-9-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .908 save percentage, both NHL career worsts, in 19 starts this season.

The Rangers play the fourth of a five-game homestand Sunday against the Seattle Kraken (1 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS).

“I really like our core; I think we’ve got a lot of good players,” Drury said. “We’ve got a lot of good veterans. We’ve got a lot of kids who are coming up and grabbing more ice time, demanding more ice time with their play.

“With that said, we’re always looking to see what we could do better and we’ll continue to do so. But I like our team. I like the players we have in different spots. Again, looking forward to trying to finish this homestand off with some wins.”

Shesterkin has been one of the best goalies in the NHL in recent seasons.

He has helped the Rangers reach the Eastern Conference Final twice: in 2022, when they lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and last season, when they lost in six games to the Florida Panthers after winning the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season (55-23-4, 114 points).

He won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL in 2021-22, when he also finished third in the voting for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the League's most valuable player.

“It’s certainly nice to have it done, to have the certainty with that position and knowing what the cap hit is going to be moving forward," Drury said. "We’re excited to get it done, excited to move forward with him.”

Among goalies to play at least 100 games since the start of the 2021-22 season, Shesterkin is second in the NHL with 118 wins and a .920 save percentage, and third in GAA (2.45). He is also 23-19 with a 2.39 GAA and .929 save percentage in 43 Stanley Cup Playoff games during that span.

Last season, Shesterkin struggled in the first half, posting a 2.86 GAA, .899 save percentage and no shutouts in 32 games prior to the All-Star break, though he was selected to and played in the NHL All-Star Game.

He took a week off after the break to work on his game and went 17-5-1 with four shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and .930 save percentage in 23 games from Feb. 9 to the end of the regular season. He was 10-6 with a 2.34 GAA and .927 save percentage in 16 playoff games.

"Igor was just fantastic and his playoffs were outstanding," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's such an important position, it's nice that you don't have to talk that much about it."

A fourth-round selection (No. 118) by New York in the 2014 NHL Draft, Shesterkin is 144-68-18 with a 2.47 GAA, .920 save percentage and 16 shutouts in 232 regular-season games (227 starts). He is 23-20 with a 2.41 GAA and .928 save percentage in 16 playoff games.

Related Content

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

Rangers, seeking new direction, cap busy day with big win

Rangers trade Jacob Trouba, extend Igor Shesterkin

Rangers host holiday dinner with Garden of Dreams Foundation

Latest News

Zacha OT goal caps Bruins comeback victory against Flyers

Utah scores 5 unanswered, tops slumping Sabres

NHL Buzz: Colton back for Avalanche against Red Wings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Trouba traded to Ducks by Rangers for Vaakanainen

NHL On Tap: Crosby, Penguins host Maple Leafs

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Poirier on pace for 60 goals

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 7

Sabres GM Adams keeps faith in players, won’t panic amid struggles

Suter scores twice, Canucks surge past Blue Jackets

Golden Knights stay hot with win against Stars

Kaprizov stays hot, Wild defeat Ducks for 5th win in row

Rangers, seeking new direction, cap busy day with big win

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Panarin, Trocheck each gets 3 points, lead Rangers past Penguins

Bratt has goal, assist to help Devils edge Kraken