Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

TORONTO -- Ken Hitchcock’s Size 12-plus Hockey Hall of Fame ring was sparkling on his finger Friday afternoon in the shrine’s Great Hall. As the Class of 2023 Builders-category inductee spoke, he fidgeted absently with the small box from which it was presented, a little of his coaching philosophy popping out each time he opened it.

Hitchcock hadn’t set foot in the Hall of Fame in nearly 30 years, since his days an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“It looks big,” he said as he gazed around the shrine’s centerpiece space, plaques of honored members -- himself now included -- framing the room. “I was fascinated (during his last visit) by some of the memorabilia from the 1972 Summit Series. It’s become massive -- the Hall of Fame, the production, the ceremony ... everything.

“I’ve stayed out of the limelight for a little while now. I’m telling people that this is the third day I’ve put on long pants in three years. I’ve lived in shorts for three years. It feels good to be among friends again, people I know from the media, guys I coached against and coached with. I was around when Caroline (Ouellette, the women’s hockey icon who enters the Hall on Monday as a player) was an elite player, when I was trying to help the [Canada national] women’s team a bit. It feels good to be around this again.”

To speak with Hitchcock is to hear a wonderful stream of consciousness, a flow of ideas and concepts and principles that have guided him since his days behind the bench of the Sherwood Park Midget AAA juggernaut from the 1970s into the early 1980s, in the outskirts of his Edmonton hometown.

He has produced champions at every level -- Junior B, Midget AAA in Edmonton, Kamloops in the major-junior Western League, and in the NHL with the Dallas Stars, who he guided to the 1999 Stanley Cup.

The 71-year-old won 849 games, ranked fourth all-time in the NHL, winning the 2011-12 Jack Adams Award with the St. Louis Blues as the best coach in the League.

In 14 of his 22 seasons, he took his teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Hitchcock has also been either head or associate coach internationally for Canada at the IIHF World Championship, World Juniors, World Cup of Hockey and four Olympic Games, winning three gold medals (2002, 2010, 2014).

Throughout Hitchcock’s entire career, he has believed it his responsibility to give back to the game. In June, announced as a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, he spoke of having absorbed in every pore the teachings of Canada’s great collegiate coaches -- Tom Watt, Clare Drake, George Kingston, Dave King and Dr. Robert Hindmarch among them.

“They put clinics on every summer so they could teach us how to properly run practices, build teams, everything …” Hitchcock said. “I was left with a profound knowledge. When they finished the meetings, they said, ‘Now go out and share.’ The NHL isn’t a league about sharing (coaching) information, but I felt like I owed it to the people who allowed me to get the information. It was kind of my life’s work.”

On Friday, standing in the Esso Great Hall, he was letting the shrine wash over him, more than a little awed by the history in the room, the legends he now joins.

On Monday, he will try to distill many different emotions into an induction speech that will thank many of those who have formally placed him among hockey’s elite.