Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

The Dallas Stars struggled badly out of the gate in 1995-96, 11-19-9 in their first 39 games under coach Bob Gainey. In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Ken Hitchcock was guiding the Stars’ solid, sharply focused International Hockey League farm team.

As Minnesota North Stars general manager, Gainey had hired Hitchcock in 1993. Now, in January 1996, as Stars GM and the team’s only coach since its 1993-94 relocation to Dallas, Gainey summoned Hitchcock for the latter’s first NHL head-coaching job.

The Stars finished sixth and last that season in the Western Conference Central Division, but under Hitchcock they rebounded dramatically to win the Central the following season. In 1998-99, Gainey in the GM’s office and Hitchcock behind the bench, the Stars won the Stanley Cup. On Oct. 23, 2023, Gainey introduced Hitchcock upon the latter’s induction into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame.

Here, in a special testimonial for NHL.com, Gainey shares his thoughts on Hitchcock, who will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in the Builders category: