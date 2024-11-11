Hellebuyck leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS

Hellebuyck (3-0-0, 0.33 GAA, .989 SV%, 2 SO) stopped 88 of the 89 shots he faced across three appearances – yielding his lone goal with 1:22 remaining in regulation in his final outing of the week – as the Jets (14-1-0, 28 points) extended their winning streak to six contests to become the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games of a season. Hellebuyck was flawless in his first two starts, making 21 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Utah Hockey Club Nov. 5 and denying 35 shots (including 17 in the third period) in a 1-0 triumph versus the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 7. He then made 32 saves (including 18 in the final frame), extending his shutout streak to a franchise-record 191:47 before allowing a goal on his final shot against of the week, in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars Nov. 9. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, leads the League (minimum: 6 GP) with 11 victories, a 1.83 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts through his first 12 appearances of 2024-25. He is the ninth goaltender in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 games of a season and the sixth to do so this century, following Jack Campbell (2020-21 w/ TOR), Carey Price (2016-17 w/ MTL), Kari Lehtonen (2011-12 w/ DAL), Martin Gerber (2007-08 w/ OTT) and Brent Johnson (2000-01 w/ STL).