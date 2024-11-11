Hellebuyck leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 10.
FIRST STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS
Hellebuyck (3-0-0, 0.33 GAA, .989 SV%, 2 SO) stopped 88 of the 89 shots he faced across three appearances – yielding his lone goal with 1:22 remaining in regulation in his final outing of the week – as the Jets (14-1-0, 28 points) extended their winning streak to six contests to become the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games of a season. Hellebuyck was flawless in his first two starts, making 21 saves in a 3-0 victory against the Utah Hockey Club Nov. 5 and denying 35 shots (including 17 in the third period) in a 1-0 triumph versus the Colorado Avalanche Nov. 7. He then made 32 saves (including 18 in the final frame), extending his shutout streak to a franchise-record 191:47 before allowing a goal on his final shot against of the week, in a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars Nov. 9. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, leads the League (minimum: 6 GP) with 11 victories, a 1.83 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts through his first 12 appearances of 2024-25. He is the ninth goaltender in NHL history to win 11 of his first 12 games of a season and the sixth to do so this century, following Jack Campbell (2020-21 w/ TOR), Carey Price (2016-17 w/ MTL), Kari Lehtonen (2011-12 w/ DAL), Martin Gerber (2007-08 w/ OTT) and Brent Johnson (2000-01 w/ STL).
SECOND STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE
MacKinnon paced the NHL with eight assists, nine points and a +6 rating (tied) across three contests (1-8—9) to propel the Avalanche (7-8-0, 14 points) to a pair of victories. He matched a franchise record with five helpers in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 5, becoming the second player in League history (after Wayne Gretzky: 4x) to record multiple season-opening point streaks of at least 13 games (also 2019-20: 13 GP). MacKinnon then was held off the score sheet for the first time in 2024-25 as part of a 1-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 7, but bounced back with 1-3—4 (his 26th career four-point performance) as Colorado snapped the Carolina Hurricanes’ eight-game winning streak with a 6-4 triumph Nov. 9. The 29-year-old MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, leads the NHL with 22 assists and 29 points (7-22—29) – as well as 10 power-play assists (tied) and 13 power-play points (3-10—13) – through 15 total contests this season. His 22 helpers are the most by any player through their first 15 games of a campaign since 2005-06, when Peter Forsberg (25 w/ PHI) and Jason Spezza (22 w/ OTT) surpassed and equaled that total, respectively.
THIRD STAR – UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN, G, BUFFALO SABRES
Luukkonen ranked second in the NHL with 86 saves (on 90 shots against), going 3-0-0 with a 1.30 goals-against average and .956 save percentage to guide the Sabres (7-7-1, 15 points) to a perfect week. He tied a season high with 37 stops (including 13 in both the first and third periods) in a 5-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators Nov. 5. Luukkonen then made 25 saves in a 6-1 win over the New York Rangers Nov. 7 and 24 stops – plus three shootout saves – in a 3-2 triumph versus the Calgary Flames Nov. 9. The 25-year-old Luukkonen, who has won three straight games for the second time this season (also Oct. 19-26), owns a 6-4-1 record, 2.64 goals-against average and .910 save percentage through 11 total appearances in 2024-25.
