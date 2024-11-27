Jimenez' journey to Harvard inspired by dad's love for Rangers

The New York Rangers’ run to the 1994 Stanley Cup is a core memory for many hockey fans. José Jimenez is one of them.

He grew up in Queens, the son of immigrants from a farming community in Colombia. He didn’t have access to ice time, but he loved the game. He played roller hockey and passionately followed his Rangers. When José and his wife, Joanna, had their first son, they put him on skates by the time he was 4 years old.

Eighteen years later, Christian Jimenez is on skates for the Harvard University men’s hockey team.

“The game has been unbelievable for me,” Christian Jimenez said. “It’s funny to think that I don’t necessarily come from a lineage of hockey, but it was because of my dad’s love for the game and the Rangers that I got started.”

This week, the senior defenseman will enjoy a life-changing opportunity made possible by his -- and his father’s -- love of hockey. The Harvard men’s team is traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to participate in the Friendship Four tournament, alongside Boston University, Merrimack, and Notre Dame.

“It’s going to be absolutely incredible,” Christian said. “Hockey aside, it’ll be tremendous to explore the world, and a new place, with 30 of your best friends . . . We’re so grateful that Harvard hockey alumni and the Varsity Club agreed to pay for a trip like this and let us be part of [the event].”

It’s the kind of experience Jimenez envisioned when he committed to Harvard. Prior to attending a USA Hockey camp in Amherst, New York, during high school, he’d received interest from another Ivy League school. After he impressed at the camp, Harvard offered him a spot in their recruiting class. His decision was immediate.

“It’s Harvard,” the 22-year-old said. “It would change the trajectory and legacy of my family. My (maternal) grandfather came from Puerto Rico to the United States with no shoes on his feet and got a job right off the plane as a burger frier at a diner. My grandmother came here when she was 18 from the U.K. and worked as a nanny.

“On my dad’s side, my grandparents came from a farm town in Colombia. With my parents being first-generation, and where my grandparents come from, it was a no-brainer that they could say their grandson went to Harvard and was part of this fantastic institution. It’s such a prestigious place to be.”