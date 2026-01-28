Bettman's run as NHL Commissioner unrivaled in sports

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly newsletter for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. Feb. 1 will mark the 33rd anniversary of when Gary Bettman was named NHL Commissioner. His magnificent marathon run is unrivaled in any major league sport anywhere. Included are excerpts from more than a dozen interviews.

At the time Gary Bettman was anointed the first Commissioner of the NHL on Feb. 1, 1993, it wasn't unusual for hockey people to react with three little words: "Who is he?"

This was perfectly natural since Bettman earned his legal and marketing expertise working 12 years at the NBA under Commissioner David Stern. The native of Queens, New York, and graduate of Cornell University and New York University School of Law, soon established himself as an enduring leader of the world's greatest hockey league.

With a minimum of fuss or fanfare, Bettman surpassed Clarence Campbell (31 years from 1946 to 1977) as the longest running leader in League history. Each day that the Commissioner works in his Manhattan skyscraper office overlooking the Hudson River, sets a new record for longevity in all sports, world-wide.

Or, as he likes to say, "At the end of the day, I love what I do."

So do his employers, the 32 NHL club owners led by the Chairman of the Board, Boston Bruins owner Jeremy J. Jacobs.

"We got real lucky when we hired Bettman," Jacobs said in the 2025 Hockey Business Annual. "He's been a terrific asset. I don't think we could have done better than him no matter how long we waited."

Bettman's dossier could fill volumes. The following include a small sampling of his accomplishments:

* Record salaries among players.

* Successful money-making franchises in all 32 cities.

* Franchise evaluation in the billions.

* League parity across the board.

* Record television contracts in the United States and Canada.

* Successfully developing the NHL in America's Sun Belt.

* Capacity crowds at outdoor games in diverse venues like Miami, Boston, Edmonton and Buffalo.

"Gary wears many hats as the commissioner but none more important than to grow the business of hockey, and the evidence is there for all to see," said W. Graeme Rouston, executive chairman and publisher of The Hockey News. "Bettman has done more for the game of hockey in the past thirty years than anyone else. He has more energy than most men half his age."

With upcoming challenges including the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Bettman approaches daily assignments with an intense passion for the game and the betterment of each franchise.

"My job is ensuring that the NHL games are as good as they can be," Bettman said. "Our game is skillful, exciting, entertaining and unpredictable. We do all that's possible to enhance what we believe is the greatest sport and we want to bring it to as wide an audience as possible."

The NHL has never been better.

Photo caption: Gary Bettman (center) with Stan Fischler (left) and New Jersey Devils owner Dr. John McMullen at Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, shortly after Bettman was named NHL Commissioner.