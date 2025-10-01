Erik Johnson retires from NHL after 17 seasons

Erik Johnson announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday after 17 seasons.

The 37-year-old defenseman had five points (two goals, three assists) in 36 games for the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers last season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in 14 games with Colorado after he was acquired in a trade on March 7. He had no points in two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The No. 1 pick by the St. Louis Blues at the 2006 NHL Draft, Johnson had 348 points (95 goals, 253 assists) in 1,023 regular-season games for the Blues, Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres the Flyers, and 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 playoff games.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

“After 18 incredible years in the NHL, I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude,” Johnson said. “To the St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and most of all the Colorado Avalanche: thank you for the opportunities and memories, especially the 2022 Stanley Cup. To my teammates, coaches, and staff: your support, camaraderie, and dedication shaped my career. To the fans: your passion made every moment unforgettable. To my family and friends: your unconditional love and support carried me through.

“Hockey has been my life, and I’m grateful for every second. I’m excited for what’s next and will always cherish this journey.”