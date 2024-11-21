Minten latest to contribute to win for short-handed Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Fraser Minten was 11 years old when the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Auston Matthews with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Even he could not have predicted that he’d one day help replace the gaping hole in the Maple Leafs lineup left by Matthews, who has now missed seven games with an upper body injury.

That Toronto has gone 6-1-0 in the absence of their captain and best player is a testament of how a different hero — or, in some cases, heroes — have stepped up each and every night.

And on Wednesday, it was Minten’s turn to do just that.

Indeed, the 20-year-old’s first NHL goal at 8:53 of the first period proved to be the winner in Toronto’s 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena. Not bad for a kid who was just called up from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

It was, to put it all in perspective, a dream come true.

“I mean, you think about it a lot,” he said, referring to scoring for the first time in an NHL game. “It's something you want one day. I mean, didn't really know how it would happen, but that was perfect.”

So, in fact, was the centering feed from forward William Nylander that he one-timed past Vegas goalie Adin Hill. With the Maple Leafs celebrating their 1-0 lead, the puck quickly was scooped up for a memento that will last a lifetime.

Once he figures out what to do with it, that is.

“I'm not sure,” he said. “I think they frame it up for you or something, give it to me and put it in my room or something.”