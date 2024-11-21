Maple Leafs shut out Golden Knights, win 3rd straight

Woll makes 31 saves, Minten scores 1st NHL goal in victory

Golden Knights at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Fraser Minten scored his first NHL goal, and William Nylander had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (12-6-2), who won their third straight game and are 6-1-0 in their past seven. Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two assists.

The Maple Leafs were without injured forwards Auston Matthews (upper body), Max Domi (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body) and David Kampf (lower body) as well as forward Ryan Reaves, who was serving the first of a five-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Darnell Nurse in a 4-3 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (11-6-2), who are 2-3-1 in their past six games.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 8:53 of the first period when Minten, who was making his season debut and playing his fifth NHL game, took Nylander’s backhand pass from below the goal line and shot low to the glove side from the slot.

Nylander pushed it to 2-0 on the power play at 3:01 of the third period. He took a pass from Marner on a 2-on-1 and shot past Hill’s glove from just below the right face-off dot.

Pontus Holmberg scored into an empty net at 16:41 for the 3-0 final.

Toronto forward Matthew Knies left the game with an upper-body injury at 7:59 of the second period after taking an open-ice hit from Zach Whitecloud.

