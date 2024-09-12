Nazar trying to stand out among crowded forward group with Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Frank Nazar is aware of the challenge facing him.

The 20-year-old rookie center is looking to make the Chicago Blackhawks roster out of training camp, but that roster is now much more veteran-heavy after the Blackhawks signed eight players as free agents, including five forwards, on July 1. But Nazar, selected by Chicago with the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is taking the big-picture approach.

“I just view it as, we're here to achieve one big goal as a team,” Nazar said Wednesday. “Obviously there are things they need to do and things that our team needs to do and steps we need to take, so if I'm going to be part of that group, I've got to work and I've got to earn that spot anyway.”

Nazar will start trying to do just that when he plays in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Maryland Heights, Missouri, outside of St. Louis, this weekend. The Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues prospects on Friday and the Minnesota Wild prospects on Saturday.

“Just getting used to the pace of play,” Nazar said of his focus this weekend. “I played college and everything, but just be able to go out there and get my legs back and get the feeling of playing hockey and all the small details. That's the biggest thing of these games for me.”

Next week, Nazar will attend his first training camp with Chicago after playing the past two seasons at the University of Michigan, where he had 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games and helped lead Michigan to back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 2023 and 2024.

The Blackhawks got a quick glimpse of Nazar when he played three games for them at the end of last season. He debut on April 14 was a memorable one, as he scored his first NHL goal on his first shot on goal in a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.