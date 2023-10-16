Flyers see Phillies as model to restore success, energy back into home arena

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones hopes that the future of his organization is playing out on the other side of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The Philadelphia Phillies are the talk of the region as they prepare to host the first two games of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park.

The Flyers are 1-1-0 and hoping to earn some attention in a crowded sporting landscape that includes the Philadelphia Eagles, who at 5-1 are tied for the best record in the NFL. They held an open practice Monday and play the Vancouver Canucks in their home opener at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday (6 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SNP).

"I think the Phillies are a great comparison for us, just based upon where they were going back a year and a half ago or more where they weren't packing the place and things were stagnant," Jones said Monday. "They got better fast, and they've been on a great run since then. And now you can see all the fans return. I think that's what we want to ultimately have happen here.

"It's going to take us some time, but we want to get that same type of energy back in our building and in our franchise based upon our fans being happy about where we're at and where we're headed."