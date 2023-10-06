Latest News

Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Flyers 5, Islanders 2

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in their 5-2 preseason finale win against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Flyers, who finished the preseason 3-2-1. Carter Hart made 14 saves.

Karson Kuhlman and Brian Pinho scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves for the Islanders.

Kuhlman gave New York a 1-0 lead at 9:53 of the first period.

Philadelphia responded with goals 1:09 apart later in the first from Deslauriers (15:15) and Cates (16:24) to take a 2-1 lead.

Tippett made it 3-1 when he scored on his own rebound for a short-handed goal at 8:14 of the second period.

Konecny one-timed a feed from Sean Couturier on a power play at 18:45 to make it 4-1.

Pinho cut it to 4-2 at 5:45 of the third period off a feed from Oliver Wahlstrom, but Atkinson responded at 7:39 for the 5-2 final.