Woll, Maple Leafs defeat Panthers in 6-round shootout

Makes 37 saves for Toronto; Stolarz stops 31 shots for Florida

Recap: Panthers @ Maple Leafs 11.28.23

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Joseph Woll made 37 saves then had five more in a shootout for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Noah Gregor scored the shootout clincher for Toronto in the sixth round. Evan Rodrigues’ shootout goal, which would have won it for the Panthers in the fifth round, was disallowed after it was determined he double tapped the puck before it went in.

Gregor scored for the Maple Leafs (11-6-3), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Kevin Stenlund scored and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Panthers (13-7-2), who defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Monday. 

The Panthers killed off a double-minor for high sticking to Jonah Gadjovich at 16:56 of the third period which lasted until the Maple Leafs took a too many men on the ice penalty with six seconds remaining in the third period.

Stenlund put the Panthers up 1-0 at 15:29 of the first period. After Woll stopped Gadjovich trying to jam in his own rebound off the end boards at the side of the net, Stenlund put in a loose puck just below the left face-off circle.

Gregor tied it 1-1 at 12:54 of the second period when he got to a loose puck in the neutral zone that got by Dmitry Kulikov at the blue line and shot high blocker from the left hashmarks.

Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano left the game after his shift at 15:29 of the first period with an upper body injury.

