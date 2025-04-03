Maple Leafs clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs with win against Panthers 

Marner, Knies each gets goal, assist in 3rd period for Toronto, which is 4-0-1 in past 5

Panthers at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Mitch Marner broke a tie at 10:50 of the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a 3-2 win against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

After Auston Matthews retrieved his own rebound, he found Marner with a pass at the right face-off dot for a one-timer past Sergei Bobrovsky’s blocker to give Toronto a 2-1 lead. The goal came 1:06 after Anthony Stolarz kept it 1-1 with a stretching left toe save on A.J. Greer, who cut across the goal crease.

Matthew Knies and Marner each had a goal and an assist, and Stolarz made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (46-25-4), who are 4-0-1 in their past five.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Bobrovsky made 23 saves for the Panthers (44-27-4), who are 0-2-1 in their past three. Florida was without captain Aleksander Barkov, who was late scratch. He missed the final seven minutes of the second period on Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens because of an injury but returned for the third period and overtime.

The Maple Leafs lead the Tampa Bay Lightning by three points for first in the Atlantic Division. They are four points ahead of the Panthers.

Knies made it 3-1 at 15:09 when he took a stretch pass from Marner and deked to the backhand on a breakaway, putting a shot off the goalpost which bounced off Bobrovsky’s right skate and into the net.

Sam Reinhart cut it to 3-2 at 17:22 on the power play when he shot through a screen from the high slot.

The Panthers went up 1-0 at 1:03 of the second period when Gustav Forsling one-timed Reinhart’s pass over Stolarz’s glove from the high slot.

John Tavares tied it 1-1 at 11:31, redirecting a pass from William Nylander at the top of the goal crease. He has scored in six of his past seven games, amassing nine goals during the stretch.

Maple Leafs forward David Kampf did not return for the third period because of an upper-body injury.

