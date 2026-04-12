Nosek scores twice, Panthers cruise past Maple Leafs

Nosek pushed it to 3-0 at 1:32 of the second period when he stepped into the slot from the blue line and shot over Woll’s glove.

“We got down 2-0, two lucky goals by them but I thought our second period was our best period,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “We gave up that third one, we shouldn’t be giving that goal up. We made a push, got some opportunities late but we didn’t execute on our chances. We had three breakaways tonight and didn’t get a sniff on any of them.”

The Maple Leafs cut it to 3-1 at 10:55 on the power play. Nylander collected a rebound, skated up to the high slot and shot past Tarasov’s glove.

Nylander scored again at 13:16 to pull Toronto to within one when he stole the puck from Vinnie Hinostroza and shot past Tarasov’s glove from the slot, making it 3-2.

“All these games are weird when you’re out of the playoffs,” Nylander said. “As of late I think we’ve been competing good but tonight, I think they were competing better than us.”

Samoskevich made it 4-2 at 4:13 of the third period, one-timing the return pass on a give-and-go with Greer in the slot.

Woll is 0-3-1 in his past four starts while allowing 19 goals.

“From my perspective, I’m trying to approach it like any other game and not get too concerned with where we’re at but at the same time, I’m obviously not very happy with the results recently,” Woll said. “I try to stay very focused on the process but at the same time, would much rather be winning here.”

Greer shot into an empty net at 15:56 to make it 5-2 and Nosek added another empty-net goal at 18:07 for the 6-2 final.

“We try to play every game like it’s playoffs, it doesn’t matter what it is, we try to play our best and build something that will make us good and to our identity,” Nosek said.

NOTES: Panthers forward Wilmer Skoog, 26, made his NHL debut. He was plus-1 with two shots in 15:49… Maple Leafs defenseman William Villeneuve, 24, made his NHL debut, playing 18:45. He was selected No. 122 by the Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft and played 224 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League from 2020-26.