Panthers get 2 short-handed goals in 2nd, top Lightning for 4th win in row

Greer, Luostarinen each scores on penalty kill in 42-second span; Tampa Bay had won 4 straight

Panthers at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen each scored a short-handed goal in a 42-second span, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 at Amalie Arena on Sunday.

Greer put the Panthers ahead 2-1 at 10:28 of the second period on the penalty kill. He stripped Nikita Kucherov of the puck and finished off an odd-man rush by scoring off the rebound of a shot from Tomas Nosek.

Luostarinen made it 3-2 with another short-handed goal 42 seconds later at 11:10, scoring on a breakaway after forcing Anthony Cirelli into a turnover.

Sam Reinhart scored twice for the Panthers (22-11-2), who have won four straight and seven of nine. Spencer Knight made 19 saves.

Nick Paul and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (18-11-2), who had won four in a row and six of seven. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.

The teams will play again Monday night in Sunrise.

Reinhart gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 15:51 with a power-play goal, redirecting the puck past Vasilevskiy off an original shot from Aaron Ekblad.

Paul tied it 1-1 at 19:55, scoring from just outside the blue paint after Victor Hedman found him open with the backdoor pass.

Point made it 3-2 at 3:26 of the third period after he beat Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the net and scored on the forehand from close range.

Reinhart scored his second goal into an empty net at 19:29 for the 4-2 final.

Kucherov’s nine-game point streak ended.

