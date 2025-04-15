Panthers at Lightning projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (47-30-4) at LIGHTNING (46-26-8)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Rasmus Asplund -- Nico Sturm -- Jesse Puljujarvi

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis

Jaycob Megna -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Nate Schmidt

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted, Niko Mikkola

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Lightning projected lineup

Yanni Gourde -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)

Status report

Sturm is questionable after sustaining an undisclosed injured in the final seconds of a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there could be additional lineup changes. ... Raddysh is expected to play after leaving in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Glendening, a forward, participated in the Lighting's optional morning skate but will play.

