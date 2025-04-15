Panthers at Lightning projected lineups

PANTHERS (47-30-4) at LIGHTNING (46-26-8)
7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist
Rasmus Asplund -- Nico Sturm -- Jesse Puljujarvi
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis
Jaycob Megna -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Nate Schmidt
Vitek Vanecek
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Mackie Samoskevich, Matt Kiersted, Niko Mikkola
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Lightning projected lineup
Yanni Gourde -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel
Gage Goncalves -- Nick Paul -- Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: Oliver Bjorkstrand (lower body), Luke Glendening (upper body)
Status report
Sturm is questionable after sustaining an undisclosed injured in the final seconds of a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday. ... Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there could be additional lineup changes. ... Raddysh is expected to play after leaving in the second period of a 7-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Glendening, a forward, participated in the Lighting's optional morning skate but will play.