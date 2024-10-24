Panthers at Rangers projected lineups

PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RANGERS (5-0-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
Barkov will miss his seventh straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there's a chance the forward could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Nosek, a forward, will miss his ninth consecutive game to start the season; Maurice said he's targeted to return against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1, which is the first game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal. … Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Vesey, a forward, participated in the Rangers' morning skate Thursday, but is on long-term injured reserve and has to miss at least the first 10 games of the season.