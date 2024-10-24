Panthers at Rangers projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RANGERS (5-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Patrick Giles -- Uvis Balinskis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Chad Ruhwedel, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Barkov will miss his seventh straight game; Panthers coach Paul Maurice said there's a chance the forward could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Nosek, a forward, will miss his ninth consecutive game to start the season; Maurice said he's targeted to return against the Dallas Stars on Nov. 1, which is the first game of the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal. … Gadjovich, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Vesey, a forward, participated in the Rangers' morning skate Thursday, but is on long-term injured reserve and has to miss at least the first 10 games of the season.

