Islanders rally past Panthers with 4 goals in 3rd

Tsyplakov, Dobson score 17 seconds apart; Florida has  lost 3 of 4

Panthers at Islanders | Recap

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders scored four goals in the third period to rally for a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers at UBS Arena on Sunday.

Marc Gatcomb, Maxim Tsyplakov, Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (30-28-8), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (41-24-3), who were coming off a 3-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves.

Florida is 1-3-0 on a season-long six-game road trip.

Gatcomb cut the Islanders’ deficit to 2-1 at 6:29 of the third period. Gatcomb’s initial chance off a rebound was stopped by Vanecek's left pad, but he got the puck right back and scored on a wraparound at the left post.

Tsyplakov tied the game 2-2 at 12:16 when he beat Vanecek five-hole with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway.

Dobson scored just 17 seconds later to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. He stepped in front of a pass from Uvis Balinskis in the neutral zone, skated down the left wing, and cut inside on Seth Jones before lifting a shot over Vanecek's glove.

Sorokin preserved the lead with 36 seconds remaining by sprawling out to deny a rebound opportunity from Reinhart with his right pad.

Holmstrom then scored into the empty net with seven seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 1:00 of the second period. Barkov got the rebound of Gustav Forsling’s point shot in front and sent a short backhand pass to Reinhart, who scored past Sorokin's right pad from near the left post.

Barkov extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:48 of the second. Reinhart’s wrist shot from the right circle hit Barkov in the midsection and fluttered over Sorokin with one second remaining on a power play.

Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury at 17:26 of the first period after falling awkwardly in the neutral zone. He was assessed a holding penalty against Anthony Duclair on the play.

Latest News

Draisaitl extends point streak to 18, Oilers defeat Rangers

Rantanen savors ‘very special moment’ in return to Colorado with Stars

Blues wear Schenn jerseys during warmups to celebrate 1,000-game milestone

Makar scores in OT, Avalanche recover to defeat Stars in Rantanen’s return 

NHL Buzz: Hintz returns for Stars against Avalanche

Landeskog presents MacKinnon with golden stick during pregame ceremony

Mrazek makes 18 saves, Red Wings shut out Golden Knights 

New Sharks forward Giles keeps busy with NHL milestone, playing vs. idol

Kane still performing at high level for Red Wings after hip surgery

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl puts 17-game point streak on line, Oilers visit Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Gutierrez thriving in crucial role in Flint front office

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Canucks score 6, ease past Blackhawks

Kyrou scores hat trick, leads Blues past Wild

Jankowski scores 2, Hurricanes shut out Flyers for 7th straight win