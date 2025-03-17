Islanders rally past Panthers with 4 goals in 3rd

Marc Gatcomb, Maxim Tsyplakov, Noah Dobson and Simon Holmstrom scored for the Islanders (30-28-8), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Ilya Sorokin made 17 saves.

Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (41-24-3), who were coming off a 3-1 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Vitek Vanecek made 30 saves.

Florida is 1-3-0 on a season-long six-game road trip.

Gatcomb cut the Islanders’ deficit to 2-1 at 6:29 of the third period. Gatcomb’s initial chance off a rebound was stopped by Vanecek's left pad, but he got the puck right back and scored on a wraparound at the left post.

Tsyplakov tied the game 2-2 at 12:16 when he beat Vanecek five-hole with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway.

Dobson scored just 17 seconds later to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead. He stepped in front of a pass from Uvis Balinskis in the neutral zone, skated down the left wing, and cut inside on Seth Jones before lifting a shot over Vanecek's glove.

Sorokin preserved the lead with 36 seconds remaining by sprawling out to deny a rebound opportunity from Reinhart with his right pad.

Holmstrom then scored into the empty net with seven seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Reinhart gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 1:00 of the second period. Barkov got the rebound of Gustav Forsling’s point shot in front and sent a short backhand pass to Reinhart, who scored past Sorokin's right pad from near the left post.

Barkov extended the lead to 2-0 at 4:48 of the second. Reinhart’s wrist shot from the right circle hit Barkov in the midsection and fluttered over Sorokin with one second remaining on a power play.

Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov sustained an upper-body injury at 17:26 of the first period after falling awkwardly in the neutral zone. He was assessed a holding penalty against Anthony Duclair on the play.