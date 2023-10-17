Reinhart scores twice, Panthers hold off Devils

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola each scored for the Panthers (1-2-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves.

Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (1-1-1), who scored three unanswered goals in the third period. Michael McLeod scored for New Jersey, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Reinhart scored off a deflection from the slot to give Florida a 1-0 lead at 3:54 of the first period.

Verhaeghe pushed it to 2-0 when he scored on a backhand at the right post after taking a pass from Tkachuk and skating past defenseman Brendan Smith in the right face-off circle at 13:12.

Mikkola scored at the left post on a backdoor pass by Tkachuk from the bottom of the right circle for a 3-0 lead at 11:18 of the second.

Reinhart scored his second of the game, also on a deflection from the slot, during a power play for a 4-0 lead 59 seconds into the third period.

Haula pulled the Devils within 4-1 with a power-play goal on a deflection from the slot at 3:35. McLeod made it 4-2 at 8:51 before Bratt scored a power-play goal at 17:37 for the 4-3 final.