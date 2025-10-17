Coach's Challenge: FLA @ NJD - 18:43 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Florida

Explanation:
Video review supported the referee’s call on the ice that the contact by Florida’s Anton Lundell impaired Jake Allen’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

