ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Eriksson Ek has goal, assist; Bobrovsky stops 19 for Florida
Recap: Panthers at Wild 10.12.23
Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber scored his first NHL goal in his third career game for Minnesota.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for Florida, which also played its season opener.
Faber, a 21-year-old defenseman, made it 1-0 with a snap shot from just inside the blue line at 7:54 of the first period.
Eriksson Ek scored on a rebound in front at 12:56 of the second period for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.
The Panthers outshot the Wild 14-5 in the first and 15-5 in the third.