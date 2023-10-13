Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber scored his first NHL goal in his third career game for Minnesota.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for Florida, which also played its season opener.

Faber, a 21-year-old defenseman, made it 1-0 with a snap shot from just inside the blue line at 7:54 of the first period.

Eriksson Ek scored on a rebound in front at 12:56 of the second period for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.

The Panthers outshot the Wild 14-5 in the first and 15-5 in the third.