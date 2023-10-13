Latest News

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin ready to renew rivalry

Kreider, Rangers ease past Sabres in season opener

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators shut out Kraken

Blue Jackets' Fantilli makes memories in NHL debut

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout

Hughes gets 2 goals in season opener, Devils defeat Red Wings

Sabres have foundation in place with Dahlin, Power signed long term

Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

NHL Buzz: Hintz out for Stars opener with upper-body injury

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Chris Snow remembered by family, Flames at memorial service

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Connor Bedard creating buzz around the NHL

nhl fantasy hockey waiver wire players to add

Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener

Eriksson Ek has goal, assist; Bobrovsky stops 19 for Florida

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Filip Gustavsson made 41 saves, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Brock Faber scored his first NHL goal in his third career game for Minnesota.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for Florida, which also played its season opener.

Faber, a 21-year-old defenseman, made it 1-0 with a snap shot from just inside the blue line at 7:54 of the first period.

Eriksson Ek scored on a rebound in front at 12:56 of the second period for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.

The Panthers outshot the Wild 14-5 in the first and 15-5 in the third.