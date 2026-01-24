Panthers at Wild projected lineups

PANTHERS (26-20-3) at WILD (29-14-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy --
Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Yakov Trenin -- Nico Sturm -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: David Spack, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Status report
Marchand took part in the Panthers' morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game; coach Paul Maurice said the fact Florida is playing the second half of a back-to-back at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday was part of the consideration for Marchand's return. ... Boldy is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.