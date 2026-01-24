Panthers at Wild projected lineups

PANTHERS (26-20-3) at WILD (29-14-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy --

Marcus Foligno -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Yakov Trenin -- Nico Sturm -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: David Spack, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Status report

Marchand took part in the Panthers' morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his eighth straight game; coach Paul Maurice said the fact Florida is playing the second half of a back-to-back at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday was part of the consideration for Marchand's return. ... Boldy is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury.