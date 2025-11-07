Marchand scores 2 more, Panthers pull away from Kings

Lundell gets short-handed goal, Bobrovsky makes 24 saves; Los Angeles has lost 3 of 4

FLA at LAK | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Brad Marchand scored twice, and the Florida Panthers pulled away for a 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Marchand has four goals during a three-game streak and six in his past five.

Anton Lundell had a short-handed goal, Sam Reinhart also scored and Niko Mikkola had two assists for the Panthers (7-6-1), who are 3-1-1 in their past five. Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves.

Anze Kopitar and Corey Perry scored for the Kings (6-5-4), who went 1-2-1 on their four-game homestand. Anton Forsberg made 19 saves.

Sam Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period, collecting Jeff Petry’s rebound and scoring from below the left circle.

Kopitar scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 9:23 by redirecting a wrist shot from the high slot by Adrian Kempe.

Perry gave Los Anges a 2-1 lead at 11:00 when Mikey Anderson’s stretch pass gave him a breakaway, allowing him to tuck a wrist shot under the right crossbar.

Marchand tied it 2-2 at 17:30. He capitalized when Forsberg couldn’t control Aaron Ekblad’s long entry pass behind the net and circled around to shoot into an open net.

Reinhart put the Panthers back ahead 3-2 at 11:45 of the second period when he put in the rebound of a Carter Verhaeghe shot with a backhand from the slot.

Lundell extended it to 4-2 at 8:41 of the third period after he got behind Kempe and Drew Doughty on a breakaway to beat Forsberg with a wrist shot from the slot.

Marchand scored his second goal at 12:36 the 5-2 final, a wrist shot from the right circle after Mikkola forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

