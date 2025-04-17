Puljujarvi of Panthers suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

Forward banned for hit against Lightning forward Chaffee

Puljujarvi suspended two games for an illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers forward Jesse Puljujarvi has been suspended for two games, effective immediately and to be served in the next two consecutive games in which he is eligible to participate for his Club, for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee during NHL Game No. 1294 in Tampa on Tuesday, April 15, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:23 of the third period. Puljujarvi was assessed a match penalty.

