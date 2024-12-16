Panthers at Oilers projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (illness)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark
Corey Perry -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Alec Regula
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday ... Rodrigues moves up to the top line in place of Luostarinen ... Bouchard didn’t skate Monday morning due to what coach Kris Knoblauch called a “maintenance” decision, but will play ... Arvidsson, a forward, spent some time in Bouchard’s position on defense at the morning skate but will not play.