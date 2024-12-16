Panthers at Oilers projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (illness)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Henrique -- Mattias Janmark

Corey Perry -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Alec Regula

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Barkov, a center, will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-0 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday ... Rodrigues moves up to the top line in place of Luostarinen ... Bouchard didn’t skate Monday morning due to what coach Kris Knoblauch called a “maintenance” decision, but will play ... Arvidsson, a forward, spent some time in Bouchard’s position on defense at the morning skate but will not play.