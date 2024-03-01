Panthers at Red Wings

PANTHERS (40-16-4) at RED WINGS (33-21-6)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Will Lockwood -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno
Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Status report
Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in its previous game Thursday; the Panthers in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens and the Red Wings in a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders. ... Lyon will start against his former team.