Panthers at Red Wings

PANTHERS (40-16-4) at RED WINGS (33-21-6)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Will Lockwood -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (undisclosed)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno

Robby Fabbri -- Christian Fischer -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Status report

Each team is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in its previous game Thursday; the Panthers in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens and the Red Wings in a 5-3 loss to the New York Islanders. ... Lyon will start against his former team.

