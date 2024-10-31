Panthers at Stars projected lineups

PANTHERS (7-3-1) vs. STARS (7-2-0)
2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal
Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland
2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith, Magnus Hellberg
Injured: None
Status report
Nosek, who has been making his way back from a lower-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22, could make his season debut; Nosek practiced with the Panthers on Thursday and coach Paul Maurice said he will play if he makes it through the morning skate Friday with no issues. ... Gadjovich, a forward, also practiced Thursday, but is expected to remain out. … Back could return after being a healthy scratch for the Stars in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Florida (Driedger) and Dallas (Hellberg) is each carrying a third goalie for the two Global Series games.