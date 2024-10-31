Panthers at Stars projected lineups

PANTHERS (7-3-1) vs. STARS (7-2-0)

2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal

Nokia Arena, Tampere, Finland

2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Patrick Giles, Chris Driedger

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (back)

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Brendan Smith, Magnus Hellberg

Injured: None

Status report

Nosek, who has been making his way back from a lower-body injury he sustained during a preseason game against the Nashville Predators on Sept. 22, could make his season debut; Nosek practiced with the Panthers on Thursday and coach Paul Maurice said he will play if he makes it through the morning skate Friday with no issues. ... Gadjovich, a forward, also practiced Thursday, but is expected to remain out. … Back could return after being a healthy scratch for the Stars in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Florida (Driedger) and Dallas (Hellberg) is each carrying a third goalie for the two Global Series games.