Panthers at Stars projected lineups

PANTHERS (15-13-2) at STARS (21-6-5)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jeff Petry -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Erne is day to day, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward took part in Dallas' morning skate Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 11.