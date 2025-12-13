Panthers at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

PANTHERS (15-13-2) at STARS (21-6-5)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jeff Petry -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lybushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Nathan Bastian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Erne is day to day, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward took part in Dallas' morning skate Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 11.

Latest News

Hughes traded to Wild by Canucks in blockbuster deal 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hedman to have elbow procedure for Lightning, out until February

Jarry ready for 'fun challenge' following trade to Oilers

Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz has 3 points, Mammoth defeat Kraken to end 3-game skid

Canucks move quickly to make most out of Hughes trade in deal with Wild

NHL EDGE stats: Hughes trade boosts Wild’s Stanley Cup chances

NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

List of NHL captains

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Ducks' Gauthier goes deep at MLB Network's Studio 42

Skinner’s postseason experience helped Jarry trade make 'sense' for Penguins 

European notebook: 2025 NHL Draft prospects off to fast starts