Panthers at Stars projected lineups

PANTHERS (15-13-2) at STARS (21-6-5)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Jack Studnicka -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Jeff Petry -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lybushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Nathan Bastian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Matt Duchene (upper body), Adam Erne (lower body), Thomas Harley (lower body), Nils Lundkvist (illness), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Panthers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Erne is day to day, Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said; the forward took part in Dallas' morning skate Saturday for the first time since being injured Nov. 11.