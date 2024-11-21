Panthers at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (12-6-1) at BLACKHAWKS (6-12-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon

Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Mrazek could start after he was scratched from the lineup for personal reasons in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … The Blackhawks returned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Jones could miss four weeks. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.

