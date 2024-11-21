Panthers at Blackhawks projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Patrick Maroon
Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Ilya Mikheyev
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Mrazek could start after he was scratched from the lineup for personal reasons in a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … The Blackhawks returned goalie Drew Commesso to Rockford of the American Hockey League. … Jones could miss four weeks. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 14.