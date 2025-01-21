Panthers at Ducks projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston
Injured: Brock McGinn (ACL), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
Ekblad is traveling on the Panthers' four-game road trip and is "not far off" from returning, according to coach Paul Maurice; the defenseman, who has missed five games, remained on the ice following Florida's morning skate Tuesday. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Zegras will return after missing 22 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. ... McGinn is out for the rest of the season; the forward had surgery last week to repair a torn ACL. ... Lundestrom, a forward, is day to day after making knee-on-knee contact with Reinhart in a 3-0 loss at the Panthers on Saturday. ... Leason will re-enter the lineup in place of Johnston after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Anaheim returned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.