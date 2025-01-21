Panthers at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (27-17-3) at DUCKS (18-22-6)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, SNO, SNE, SN1

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Nikita Nesterenko -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Brock McGinn (ACL), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

Ekblad is traveling on the Panthers' four-game road trip and is "not far off" from returning, according to coach Paul Maurice; the defenseman, who has missed five games, remained on the ice following Florida's morning skate Tuesday. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Zegras will return after missing 22 games with a torn meniscus in his right knee. ... McGinn is out for the rest of the season; the forward had surgery last week to repair a torn ACL. ... Lundestrom, a forward, is day to day after making knee-on-knee contact with Reinhart in a 3-0 loss at the Panthers on Saturday. ... Leason will re-enter the lineup in place of Johnston after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Anaheim returned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.

