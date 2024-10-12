Barkov out 2-3 weeks for Panthers with lower-body injury

Aleksander Barkov will be out 2-3 weeks for the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury.

The center left a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday with 1:10 remaining in the third period after sliding into the boards during a fight for the puck with Senators forward Tim Stutzle. Barkov did not put weight on his right leg when he was helped off the ice and to the locker room.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Saturday the team is optimistic Barkov, who was born in Tampere, Finland, will return prior to the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal, when Florida plays the Dallas Stars in Tampere on Nov. 1-2.

"We think 2-3 weeks," Maurice said. "That's probably the right window on him. He's a strong healer. He's just a big powerful man. Puts a lot of torque on his joints. ... He may play prior to that (Global Series) as well but it may also take us that amount of time."

Forward Patrick Giles will make his NHL debut and replace Barkov the lineup at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B).

Barkov, who has one assist in two games this season, tied for the Panthers lead with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season to help Florida win the Cup.

"I think we've been [dealing with injuries] the last couple of years even without 'Barky'," defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "He's such a big part for us, but we're going to find a way here tonight."