Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

NEW YORK – Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended for one game, without pay, for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during NHL Game No. 170 in Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:43 of the first period. Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Mangiapane will forfeit $30,208.33. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.