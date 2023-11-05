Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Devils forward Hughes week to week with upper-body injury
Chara runs impressive New York City Marathon time, rooted on by Islanders
Mangiapane to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game
Barzal fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers

Mangiapane suspended 1 game for actions in Flames game

Mangiapane suspended one game for cross-checking

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended for one game, without pay, for cross-checking Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann during NHL Game No. 170 in Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 4, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:43 of the first period. Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Mangiapane will forfeit $30,208.33. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.