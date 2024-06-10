Color of Hockey: Award-winning website highlights Indigenous in game

Hockey Indigenous’ efforts have won it recognition. The Carnegie Initiative presented Friday with its Herbert Carnegie Trailblazer Award at the organization’s annual summit in January.
The trailblazer award is presented to people “who use (hockey) as a vehicle to create positive social change, embodying the CI’s mission of ensuring that hockey is inclusive, supportive, and welcoming to all,” according to its website.
The organization and award are named in honor of Carnegie, a posthumous 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee in the Builder category who many believe was the best Black player never to reach the NHL.
Bryant McBride, a Carnegie Initiative co-founder and former NHL executive, said Friday was a logical choice for the award because of his “determination, his resourcefulness and leadership.”
“He’s the kind of leader who’s going to find a way to help people, that really jumped out at me,” McBride said.
Hockey Indigenous began as Aboriginal Hockey News, a Facebook page, in 2015 after Friday conducted his internet search and an found Indigenous representation lacking.
The page went through several name changes, including Indigenous Hockey News and Indigenous Hockey. Unfortunately, the page was hacked in 2020, which locked out its nearly 40,000 followers, Friday said.
Friday and Linklater, a member of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northern Ontario, rebuilt the page, rebranded it as Hockey Indigenous and made it a nonprofit.
“We actually got our follows back in less than a year when we created the new page,” Friday said. “Now we’re up to 75,000 followers.”
That’s likely to grow as more Indigenous players climb the hockey ladder.
At least eight Indigenous skaters and goalies are ranked among the North American players eligible for the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas June 28-29. They include forward Cayden Lindstrom (Driftpile Cree Nation), Medicine Hat, Western Hockey League; goalie Chase Wutzke (Metis), Red Deer, WHL; forward Dayln Wakely (Curve Lake First Nation), North Bay, Ontario Hockey League; defenseman Corbin Vaughan and forward Jaxin Vaughan (Lower Nicola Indian Band), Regina, WHL; forward Carson Pilgrim (White Earth Nation), Warroad High, Minnesota; forward Pavel McKenzie (Cumberland House Cree Nation), Moose Jaw, WHL; and forward Sam McCue (Abenaki-Odanak First Nation), Peterborough, OHL.
“It’s growing and I’m very proud,” Friday said of the Indigenous profile in hockey. “I hope my platform kind of helps with that, but it’s more than likely that their talent is taking them to places.”