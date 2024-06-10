Color of Hockey: Award-winning website highlights Indigenous in game

The goal of the site, co-founded by Friday and Abigal Linklater, is to highlight Indigenous people in hockey, help make the sport more welcoming and inclusive to the community, and to raise the aspirations of young Indigenous players.

“The No. 1 thing is I want our youth to be noticed," Friday said, "because a lot of our youth have the talent. With this platform, I believe and I’m confident to say, that it brings confidence to the youth, it gives them the motivation. When they see these players all over, whether it’s the NHL, whether it’s playing in Europe, whether someone’s playing down in Junior B or the ECHL, the end goal is to motivate our youth the reach the high-level leagues.

"The site tracks Indigenous current and former players, coaches and staff in the NHL, minor leagues and overseas along with men’s and women’s players in Canada and the United States. The general public has to be more aware of the talent and the kids we have playing.”

Hockey Indigenous has posted more than 200 photos submitted by proud families of players who have signed on with youth hockey, junior or college teams on Facebook, X, Instagram and other social media outlets.

It also created Indigenous Hockey Profile Cards to highlight the personal and professional accomplishments of players. More than 500 players have been promoted through the cards since 2020, Friday said.

“It’s a wonderful concept,” said Ted Nolan, who is Ojibwe, and had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 78 games as a forward with the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins from 1981-86.

Nolan went on to coach the Buffalo Sabres (1995-97 and 2013-15) and New York Islanders (2006-08) and won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 1997.

“To let people know what’s happening in First Nations and Indigenous communities, that we’ve been playing hockey for so long, is good for hockey,” Nolan said. “For so long, it was out-of-sight, out-of-mind. The general public has to be more aware of the talent and the kids we have playing.”