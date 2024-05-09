Firing Keefe as coach won’t solve all issues holding Maple Leafs back

TORONTO — When the Toronto Maple Leafs held their end-of-season meetings with the media Monday, it was coach Sheldon Keefe who fell on the sword for yet another underachieving postseason performance.

It was his mandate to get the team over its Stanley Cup Playoff shortcomings, he said, and he’d failed to do that. The disappointment, which included a seven-game elimination at the hands of the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup First Round, was, in his opinion, on him.

As such, it should come as no surprise that Keefe was fired as coach of the Maple Leafs on Thursday. For a franchise that has one postseason series win in 20 years, change was needed. In fact, in the minds of the team’s long-suffering fan base, it was demanded.

Less than two hours after the Maple Leafs announced the firing, Keefe took to social media with a video thanking Toronto fans, ownership, staff, even the media, for the chance given to a kid from nearby Brampton, Ontario, to live out a dream and coach the Maple Leafs.

At the same time, he blamed no one but himself for his fate. That message stayed constant.

“I didn’t get it done in the playoffs. I didn’t help our team push it over the line and deliver. I accept responsibility for that. No excuses,” Keefe said.

“That’s the job and I didn’t get it done.”

In the end, Keefe held himself accountable.

It’s about time Maple Leafs players did the same.

Unlike their soon-to-be-fired coach, there were no soliloquies from them Monday accepting fault for yet another year of falling well short of their goal of a Stanley Cup, something the franchise hasn’t won since 1967.

Instead, there were plenty of claims of what a tight-knit group they were, and how close they came.

But what exactly do they think they came close to?

Winning a first-round series? Sure. They were one shot away from that, only to have Bruins forward David Pastrnak squash those hopes 1:54 into overtime of Game 7 on Saturday.

But close to winning a Stanley Cup? Nowhere near that. Not this year. Not for decades.

And there’s the rub.

Should that run of futility rest on Keefe’s shoulders? Of course not.