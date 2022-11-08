Zadina out 6-8 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Filip Zadina is out 6-8 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.

"So obviously not positive," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday, "but it's a little more optimistic than we originally thought."

The forward was placed on injured reserve after a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. He was hit on the right leg by a shot with 5:19 left in the third period.

"Something's broken. Lower body," Lalonde said Sunday. "It's going to be a week-to-week, month-to-month type thing, unfortunately."

Zadina, the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, has no points and is minus-3 in nine games this season.

The Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, TSN2, RDS, ESPN+, SN NOW). Injured forwards Tyler Bertuzzi (upper body), Robby Fabbri (knee) and Oskar Sundqvist (upper body), and defenseman Jake Walman (shoulder surgery) were on the ice for the morning skate.

Lalonde projects Bertuzzi and Walman returning in 7-10 days. Walman had offseason surgery and Bertuzzi has been out since the second game of the season.

Lalonde said the Red Wings are hoping Bertuzzi can return for their upcoming West Coast trip, which begins Saturday at the Los Angeles Kings and includes games at the Anaheim Ducks (Nov. 15) and San Jose Sharks (Nov. 17).

Sundqvist is day to day and hoping to return against the Rangers on Thursday after one more full practice. Forward Jakub Vrana is in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.

Lalonde said Fabbri and defenseman Mark Pysyk (offseason shoulder surgery) are expected back around Jan. 1.