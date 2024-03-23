Kuznetsov enjoys ‘special’ return to face Capitals with Hurricanes

Not all of Kuznetsov’s tenure in Washington was happy, and it ended, following the second stint of his career in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, with a trade to Carolina for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on March 8. Fate brought him back to Washington two weeks later.

By the end of a wild game in which Sebastian Aho had a hat trick for the Hurricanes and Sonny Milano had one for the Capitals, the Washington fans who cheered Kuznetsov earlier booed during his slow approach on his unsuccessful shootout attempt.

Kuznetsov understood, though.

“That's exactly what I expected,” the 31-year-old center said. “It was tough game, right, anyway.”

The tribute video included multiple examples of Kuznetsov’s cackling laugh and his trademark bird goal celebration. It also highlighted his first NHL goal against the Los Angeles Kings on March 25, 2014, his winning goal against the New York Islanders in Game 7 of the 2015 Eastern Conference First Round and, of course, his series-clinching breakaway goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Second Round.

Kuznetsov will always be beloved in Washington for that goal, which put the Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 1998 and finally vanquished the Penguins after Pittsburgh had eliminated Washington in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs the previous two seasons. The Capitals went on to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, and Kuznetsov led the NHL with 32 postseason points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 24 games.

"It's special just to see what he's done for this city,” said forward Jake Guentzel, who was acquired from the Penguins by the Hurricanes the day before they traded for Kuznetsov. “And he's been obviously a high-end player, so it's really cool to see when the fans get behind him like that.”

Selected in the first round (No. 26) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Kuznetsov had 568 points (171 goals, 397 assists) in 723 regular-season games during his 11 seasons with the Capitals, including four seasons of at least 20 goals. He had 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 87 playoff games.

Kuznetsov struggled with inconsistency after the Capitals’ championship season, however, and his production dropped to 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 43 games this season before he was traded. He also had troubles off the ice.

Kuznetsov voluntarily entered the player assistance program for the first time after testing positive for cocaine while playing for Russia the 2019 IIHF World Championship and was suspended from international competition for four years. He was also suspended by the NHL for the first three games of the 2019-20 season for inappropriate conduct.

After Kuznetsov entered the player assistance program for the second time Feb. 5 and was cleared to resume practicing on March 2, the Capitals placed him on waivers looking to give him a fresh start. Kuznetsov was assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League after going unclaimed and was with Hershey in Charlotte before the Capitals and Hurricanes completed the trade.

“You would’ve loved for it to be the fairy-tale ending of ‘Kuzy’ being able to play here for years to come and retire as a Capital, but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I think for him, as not a hockey player, as a human being, he needed to get a fresh start and leave this environment. And from having seen him … it looks like it’s positive thus far for his life.”

Kuznetsov made his Carolina debut in a 4-2 win at the New Jersey Devils on March 9, and it’s been almost nonstop since then. He was held without a point Friday but has five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games since the trade, and the Hurricanes have gone 7-1-1.

“Everything he’s done since coming to us has been great,” Brind’Amour said. “I think he’s been very appreciative of how everything has kind of transpired. Again, the past is kind of the past, and we’re trying to make sure we’re focusing on just a day at a time and making him try to feel as comfortable as possible.”