Milano has hat trick, Capitals defeat Hurricanes in shootout

Alex Ovechkin scored his sixth goal in four games and had an assist for the Capitals (34-26-9), who have won four of five. Dylan Strome had three assists and scored the only goal in the shootout in the fifth round. Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals on 22 shots and was replaced at the start of the third period by Charlie Lindgren (seven saves).

Sebastian Aho had a hat trick, and Seth Jarvis scored in his sixth straight game and had an assist for the Hurricanes (44-20-7), who had won five straight. Jaccob Slavin had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel had three assists. Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for Carolina, which defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.

Connor McMichael gave Washington a 6-5 lead at 13:53 of the third period when he backhanded a loose puck into the net, but Aho tied it 6-6 at 17:39 when Martin Necas’ shot deflected in off him at the left post.

Aho gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:53 of the first period, scoring from the low slot after a pass from Guentzel behind the net.

Milano tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:45, backhanding a loose puck from the left post.

Slavin put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 19:12, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s pass from behind the net.

Brent Burns appeared to make it 3-1 at 8:48 of the second period, but the Capitals challenged the play for goaltender interference and the goal was disallowed.

Ovechkin tied it 2-2 on the power play at 13:59, knocking in a pass across the crease from Strome.

Milano gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 14:40, juggling a loose puck in the slot before sending it past Kochetkov.

Jordan Martinook scored for Carolina at 14:54, but Washington challenged and the play was ruled offside.

Aho tied it 3-3 at 15:23, scoring into an open net after a cross-ice pass from Guentzel.

Brady Skjei gave the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead with six seconds left in the period when his slap shot from the point deflected off Kuemper’s glove and in.

John Carlson tied it 4-4 on the power play at 3:45 of the third with a slap shot from the point.

Milano put the Capitals ahead 5-4 at 8:19 when his shot from the slot deflected in off Necas.

Jarvis tied it 5-5 at 9:35 when he scored a power-play goal from the right circle.