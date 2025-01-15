Malkin says Penguins need to 'look in the mirror'

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin still believes in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That doesn't mean he doesn't understand the reality of their situation, though.

"We see (the) standings,” Malkin said after a 4-2 home loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. “I think we understand we'd miss (the) playoffs. And half the season is gone. Yeah, we understand everything.”

The Penguins (18-20-8) have lost three in a row in regulation and seven of eight (1-4-3), falling four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

The script could flip at any time for Pittsburgh, which squandered a two-goal lead midway through the third period of a 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus on Jan. 7. Two days later came one of the more impressive wins of its season, 5-3 against the Edmonton Oilers. Then there was Saturday, a 5-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

On Sunday, the Penguins outshot the Tampa Bay Lightning 14-2 in the first period, 33-19 overall, and lost 5-2.

Malkin, who was a late scratch for the loss to the Blue Jackets, missed each of those four games. He returned Tuesday and nearly everything went right. Until it didn’t.

Pittsburgh again controlled the opening period, outshooting Seattle 16-2. It took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

And then?

“We give them free goals in the third period,” Malkin said. “I can't say we played bad, but I mean ... we play like we're not disciplined.”