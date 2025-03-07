Evander Kane out rest of regular season for Oilers

Forward had knee surgery in January, will remain on long-term injured reserve

EKane_EDM_close-up-view

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Evander Kane will be out for the remainder of the regular season, the Edmonton Oilers announced Friday.

The 33-year-old forward had surgery to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles in September. He also had knee surgery Jan. 9.

“After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season,” the Oilers said in a statement. “As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).

“Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff.”

Kane, 33, is in the third of a four-year contract ($5.13 million average annual value). He said following his knee procedure he hoped to play before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April. Kane began practicing with the Oilers following the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

He had 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season games and eight points (four goals, four assists) in 20 playoff games last season, helping Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“This knee procedure was something that we could manage and get that done so it wouldn’t affect me when I did come back and then possibly have to miss the entire season,” he said. “It’s great to get this cleaned up, and I plan to be 100 percent and ready to go at some point in this season.”

The Oilers (36-22-4) are second in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. Their regular-season finale is April 16 at the San Jose Sharks.

