ESPN+ streaming Panthers’ run to Stanley Cup championship

NEW YORK – Before the Florida Panthers raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner on Oct. 8, fans will be able to relive the team’s triumphant 2023-24 season with the Stanley Cup Championship Film. The two-hour film is now available to stream on ESPN+ for fans in the U.S. In addition to on-demand streaming on ESPN+, the film will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET. The trailer is available to view here.

Produced by NHL Productions, the two-hour film includes outstanding highlights from the Panthers’ season, insights from key players including captain Aleksander Barkov, heroic goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and star forward Matthew Tkachuk, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans a deeper look at the Stanley Cup Champion team.