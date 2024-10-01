ESPN+ streaming Panthers’ run to Stanley Cup championship

Film to also be available in Canada on Sportsnet, Prime Video

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Before the Florida Panthers raise their Stanley Cup Championship banner on Oct. 8, fans will be able to relive the team’s triumphant 2023-24 season with the Stanley Cup Championship Film. The two-hour film is now available to stream on ESPN+ for fans in the U.S. In addition to on-demand streaming on ESPN+, the film will air on ESPN2 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. ET. The trailer is available to view here.

Produced by NHL Productions, the two-hour film includes outstanding highlights from the Panthers’ season, insights from key players including captain Aleksander Barkov, heroic goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and star forward Matthew Tkachuk, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, giving fans a deeper look at the Stanley Cup Champion team.

Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Championship Film Air Dates & Times

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Network

Oct. 1
ESPN+
Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
ESPN2
Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
SN 360
Oct. 7
Prime Video Canada
Oct. 8, 2 p.m.
SN

The film will also air outside North America via international broadcast partners.

The Florida Panthers capped their 30th NHL season by winning their first Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Florida in a suspenseful seven-game series. The defending champions will open their 2024-25 season as part of a tripleheader on Oct. 8 featuring the St. Louis Blues visiting the Seattle Kraken, the Panthers facing the Boston Bruins and the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever game when the Chicago Blackhawks travel to Delta Center. For broadcast times, visit NHL.com/schedule.

